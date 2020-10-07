 Skip to main content
LeRoy teacher awaits bond hearing for 'inappropriate communication' with student
Brandon Reynolds

Reynolds

LEROY — A LeRoy High School teacher is in McLean County custody following an investigation into allegations of “inappropriate electronic communication” with a student, district officials said.

Police said Brandon E. Reynolds, 33, of LeRoy was arrested on preliminary charges of grooming, indecent solicitation of a minor and obstruction of justice.

He is being held in the McLean County Jail and is expected in court Thursday when bond will be set, courthouse personnel said Wednesday afternoon.

LeRoy police said his arrest Tuesday was made on probable cause, not an arrest warrant.

Reynolds was placed on administrative leave after school officials became aware of the communication between him and a student, according to a statement from the school district.

Reynolds is listed as a high school science teacher on the district website.

LeRoy police and the district said the investigation into this case is ongoing. The district is “cooperating with local law enforcement officials and the Department of Children and Family Services,” the statement says.

“We will continue to work diligently to maintain the safety and security of our students as we move forward.”

The district and police department declined to give further comment.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Sgt. Nathan Wilkins at 309-962-3310 or nwilkins@leroy.org.

The latest McLean County Crime Stoppers cases:

 

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

