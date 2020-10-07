LeRoy teacher awaits bond hearing for 'inappropriate communication' with student

LEROY — A LeRoy High School teacher is in McLean County custody following an investigation into allegations of “inappropriate electronic communication” with a student, district officials said.

Police said Brandon E. Reynolds, 33, of LeRoy was arrested on preliminary charges of grooming, indecent solicitation of a minor and obstruction of justice.

He is being held in the McLean County Jail and is expected in court Thursday when bond will be set, courthouse personnel said Wednesday afternoon.

LeRoy police said his arrest Tuesday was made on probable cause, not an arrest warrant.