LeRoy teacher charged with grooming, held on $100,000 bond

BLOOMINGTON — The LeRoy High School teacher accused of having inappropriate communication with a student was charged in McLean County court Thursday afternoon.
Brandon E. Reynolds, 33, is charged with grooming, a class 4 felony, for an offense prosecutors say occurred on May 22, 2019.
The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services contacted LeRoy police Sept. 24 “regarding the report that there was an inappropriate relationship between a minor student and a teacher,” according to the probable cause statement read in court.
Assistant State’s Attorney Erika Reynolds read from a transcript of messages between the defendant and a LeRoy student who was 16 years old at the time.
In the messages, which the defendant admitted were inappropriate during an interview with police, the teacher complimented the student’s physical appearance, called the student “irresistible” and made other suggestive comments, according to the probable cause statement.
Reynolds, who is listed as a high school science teacher on the LeRoy school district website, told police he knew the student was a minor at the time, prosecutors said.
Their conversation allegedly continued on SnapChat, a social media app for messaging, photos and videos. Prosecutors said the police investigation led to recovery of hundreds of photos of what appear to be unclothed body parts of teenage girls from the defendant’s device, including screenshots taken from Instagram and SnapChat.
The prosecutor said during the investigation, content was deleted remotely from the teacher’s school-issued laptop, meaning “the defendant has been attempting to disrupt this process.”
Erika Reynolds said the reason the defendant hasn’t been charged with obstructing justice in this case is because more information is needed, which could be obtained through the execution of a search warrant on his laptop.
Additional charges may be filed in this case as evidence is found.
Reynolds has been in the McLean County Jail since his arrest Tuesday afternoon. His bond was set Thursday at $100,000 with 10% to apply, meaning he would have to pay $10,035 to be released.
As a condition of his bond, Reynolds was ordered not to have contact with the LeRoy school district or any minor children, with the exception of his child.
Reynolds’ defense attorney, Josh Rinker of Bloomington, asked the judge to include the exception for the defendant’s child based on a DCFS safety plan already in place. The plan allows for contact with the child but does not permit the defendant to stay overnight in the same home, Rinker said.
