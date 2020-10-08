LeRoy teacher charged with grooming, held on $100,000 bond

Reynolds, who is listed as a high school science teacher on the LeRoy school district website, told police he knew the student was a minor at the time, prosecutors said.

Their conversation allegedly continued on SnapChat, a social media app for messaging, photos and videos. Prosecutors said the police investigation led to recovery of hundreds of photos of what appear to be unclothed body parts of teenage girls from the defendant’s device, including screenshots taken from Instagram and SnapChat.

The prosecutor said during the investigation, content was deleted remotely from the teacher’s school-issued laptop, meaning “the defendant has been attempting to disrupt this process.”

Erika Reynolds said the reason the defendant hasn’t been charged with obstructing justice in this case is because more information is needed, which could be obtained through the execution of a search warrant on his laptop.

Additional charges may be filed in this case as evidence is found.