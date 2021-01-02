Lexington man charged after breaking out of squad car

BLOOMINGTON — A 28-year-old man is accused of breaking out the rear window of a squad car and escaping after his arrest Friday morning on aggravated domestic battery charges.

Police were called to the 200 block of South Oak Street in Lexington just before 8 a.m. Friday for a domestic dispute. According to court documents, officers were asked by the victim to remove Adam Ochsner from the residence. During the discussion with the victim, officers noticed “a fresh cut with bright blood underneath her right eye.”

The victim told police the suspect had hit her with a closed fist multiple times, which caused the cut underneath her eye. Also, she said he had grabbed her with an open hand in a chokehold position while she was on her back on the floor and he forced his right forearm across her neck, causing her to have trouble breathing, according to prosecutors.

Ochsner was handcuffed, placed under arrest and placed in the rear of a squad car.

While the officer was inside the residence completing the investigation, “Metcom advised him that the defendant had broken out the window to his squad car and was currently running down the street.”

