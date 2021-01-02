 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lexington man charged after breaking out of squad car
0 comments
alert top story

Lexington man charged after breaking out of squad car

{{featured_button_text}}
Caution Tape

BLOOMINGTON — A 28-year-old man is accused of breaking out the rear window of a squad car and escaping after his arrest Friday morning on aggravated domestic battery charges.

Police were called to the 200 block of South Oak Street in Lexington just before 8 a.m. Friday for a domestic dispute. According to court documents, officers were asked by the victim to remove Adam Ochsner from the residence. During the discussion with the victim, officers noticed “a fresh cut with bright blood underneath her right eye.”

The victim told police the suspect had hit her with a closed fist multiple times, which caused the cut underneath her eye. Also, she said he had grabbed her with an open hand in a chokehold position while she was on her back on the floor and he forced his right forearm across her neck, causing her to have trouble breathing, according to prosecutors.

Ochsner was handcuffed, placed under arrest and placed in the rear of a squad car.

While the officer was inside the residence completing the investigation, “Metcom advised him that the defendant had broken out the window to his squad car and was currently running down the street.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Crime Stoppers ceases McLean County operation

The officer found the rear driver side window to be broken out and the defendant not in the car. Several law enforcement agencies were called in to assist and after about 20 minutes, Ochsner was located with the handcuffs still behind his back.

As a result of a previous domestic violence case, Ochsner had already been ordered to not have any contact with the victim.

Ochsner was charged with aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony; domestic battery, a Class 4 felony; a misdemeanor violation of an order of protection; criminal damage to government property, a Class 4 felony; and felony escape of a police officer, a Class 2 felony.

He was ordered to be held without bond until a bond hearing scheduled for Thursday.

The Pantagraph's Top 10 crime stories of 2020

The Pantagraph's top 10 crime stories of 2020

Statistics may tell us that crime, overall, dropped somewhat in Central Illinois in 2020, with the exception of domestic violence cases. COVID-19 may have had something to do with a perceived drop in such categories as armed robberies, but still, the criminal damage done in the span of one week - May 31 - June 6, outweighed previous years. Several Twin City businesses were looted and 11 Normal Police cars were damaged in the civil unrest that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Teen killed at New Years Eve party

Teen killed at New Years Eve party

Dewon Griffin, 19, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon i…

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Damage to a Bloomington gambling machine caught on camera

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News