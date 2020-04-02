Lexington man faces seven felony charges after meth seizure in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A Lexington man, arrested after Bloomington police seized drugs and metal knuckles from him, has been formally charged with seven felonies.
Jordan Reiss, 29, is charged with unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver; unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of meth; unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of meth; unlawful use of weapon by a felon; unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of hydrocodone; and two counts of unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of amphetamines.
Reiss was taken into custody early Wednesday after Bloomington police identified him with an active McLean County warrant.
When they searched him and his backpack, officers found about 25 grams of meth, drug paraphernalia, packaging materials, metal knuckles and a “variety of pills,” according to police.
He was jailed in lieu of posting $100,000.
THURSDAY UPDATE: Coronavirus in Central Illinois:
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.