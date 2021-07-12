 Skip to main content
Lexington man pleads guilty to strangling woman

BLOOMINGTON — A Lexington man pleaded guilty Monday to punching and strangling a household member earlier this year.

Adam J. Ochsner, 29, was sentenced to four years of McLean County drug court probation.

He was charged in January with one count of aggravated domestic battery-strangulation, which he pleaded guilty to. Counts two through five — domestic battery, violation of bail bond, criminal damage to government property and escape — were dismissed.

Ochsner escaped his arrest Jan. 1 when he broke through the rear window of a McLean County sheriff’s squad car.

Deputies arrived to his Lexington home about 8 a.m. that day and found the victim, who had “a fresh cut with bright blood underneath (her) right eye,” telling officers to remove Ochsner from the home, prosecutors said.

The victim told deputies that Ochsner punched her multiple times. Also, while she was on the floor, Ochsner forced his right forearm over her neck, causing difficulty breathing, according to prosecutors.

Ochsner was placed under arrest and placed in the backseat of a squad car.

While deputies were finishing the investigation inside the home, Ochsner “broke out of the back window of the squad car, crawled out that window,” and was rearrested about 20 minutes later after a search, prosecutors said.

Ochsner was ordered to pay $2,425.75 in restitution for the broken sheriff’s department’s squad car window.

Adam J. Ochsner

Adam J. Ochsner, 29, of Lexington, was sentenced to four years of McLean County drug court probation for one count of aggravated domestic battery-strangulation. 

 PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
