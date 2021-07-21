Lexington woman pleads guilty to stealing $48K from mother

BLOOMINGTON — A Lexington woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to stealing about $48,000 from her mother over a year and a half.

Colleen Morency, 60, became her mother’s power of attorney in January 2018 when her mother, who was 84 at the time, moved from Chicago to a retirement community in Chenoa.

Morency was never given permission to use her mother’s money for her own use or to take out loans under her mother’s name, prosecutors said.

In December 2019, when Morency’s mother moved back to Chicago, she found out Morency had been taking money from her account for about a year and half — between May 18, 2018, and Nov. 12, 2019, prosecutors said.

Police said Morency admitted to spending $48,848.67 of her mother’s money for her own use.

Morency was ordered to pay her mother $45,000 in restitution at $200 per month under an agreement between state’s attorneys and defense attorney Phil Finegan.

She also was sentenced to 24 months of second chance probation, which allows certain offenders without prior convictions to have their criminal records cleared after serving probation.

Morency was initially charged in August with financial exploitation of an elderly person, which was dismissed under a plea agreement, and theft of between $10,000 and $100,000.

