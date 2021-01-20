 Skip to main content
Lincoln woman accused of shooting, killing husband
Lincoln woman accused of shooting, killing husband

LINCOLN — A Lincoln woman shot and killed her husband Tuesday morning, the city’s police chief said.

Lincoln police responded to the 1400 block of North Ottawa Street at about 8:47 a.m. after Kathleen R. Yates, 67, called to report a shooting.

Officers found 77-year-old John S. Yates with a gunshot wound to the chest. Logan County paramedics and Lincoln firefighters were called to the scene and attempted to stabilize him, but Yates died of his injuries.

Kathleen Yates was taken into custody on preliminary charges of first degree homicide, a class X felony, police said.

In a statement, Lincoln Police Chief Paul Adams said the preliminary investigation indicates a domestic dispute occurred that morning and resulted in the discharge of a firearm. Further details about the incident were not available.

The Logan County State’s Attorney was not available for comment Wednesday morning.

