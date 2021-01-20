Lincoln woman accused of shooting, killing husband

LINCOLN — A Lincoln woman shot and killed her husband Tuesday morning, the city’s police chief said.

Lincoln police responded to the 1400 block of North Ottawa Street at about 8:47 a.m. after Kathleen R. Yates, 67, called to report a shooting.

Officers found 77-year-old John S. Yates with a gunshot wound to the chest. Logan County paramedics and Lincoln firefighters were called to the scene and attempted to stabilize him, but Yates died of his injuries.

Kathleen Yates was taken into custody on preliminary charges of first degree homicide, a class X felony, police said.