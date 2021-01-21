 Skip to main content
Lincoln woman pleads not guilty to shooting husband in the chest
Lincoln woman pleads not guilty to shooting husband in the chest

Kathleen Yates

Yates

BLOOMINGTON — A $1 million bond was set Thursday for the Lincoln woman charged in the death of her husband.

Kathleen Yates, 67, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder. She pleaded not guilty to the charges when she appeared in front of a judge Thursday via video conferencing.

She was arrested Tuesday after calling Lincoln police to report a shooting. Officers found her husband, 77-year-old John S. Yates, with a gunshot wound to the chest. Emergency responders attempted to stabilize him, but he died of his injuries.

Lincoln Police Chief Paul Adams said the preliminary investigation indicates a domestic dispute occurred and resulted in the discharge of a firearm.

Yates is in custody of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office in lieu of posting $100,025.

Her next hearing is set for Jan. 27.

