Man arrested after Bloomington police seize AK-47, drugs
Man arrested after Bloomington police seize AK-47, drugs

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is in custody after police say they seized an assault rifle and more than 70 grams of drugs.

Damoni C. Good, 25, is charged with unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Bloomington police said a search warrant was executed at Good’s residence early Thursday morning. The Special Weapons and Tactics Team and vice unit officers seized 31.4 grams of cocaine, 52 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a loaded AK-47 and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Good was formally charged Friday afternoon. Prosecutors said the suspected methamphetamine was ecstasy and more than $5,000 in cash was recovered during the warrant execution.

Good was jailed in lieu of posting $50,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for Nov. 20.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

