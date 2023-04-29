BLOOMINGTON — A man has been arrested after a crash early Friday morning on West Market Street near the intersection with the northbound off ramp for Interstate 55.

Timothy P. Corteville, 42, was charged with one count of aggravated DUI fifth offense, a Class 1 felony; and obstruction of justice, a Class 4 felony. His city of residence was unavailable Saturday.

According to court documents, Corteville, who has four prior DUI convictions and whose driver's license was revoked because of a DUI, crashed into a vehicle shortly before 1 a.m. on westbound West Market Street after the vehicle had stopped to render aid to a separate, stalled vehicle.

When officers arrived, Corteville refused to say where he was coming from and where he was going, documents said.

Police said he had trouble balancing, smelled strongly of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes.

Corteville refused to provide blood or urine samples even upon being served a search warrant.

Corteville's bond was set at $100,000 with 10% to apply, meaning he would have to pay $10,000 plus court fees to be released from the McLean County Jail.

His next court date in this matter is 9 a.m. May 19.

Photos: Police respond to Turnberry Drive shooting