Man arrested at Bloomington hotel on battery charges

BLOOMINGTON — A 22-year-old man is facing domestic battery charges after he was arrested at a hotel in west Bloomington.

Braxton J. Smith is charged with aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation, domestic battery and unlawful restraint.

He is accused of detaining, strangling, grabbing, pushing and striking a person who is a family or household member, causing injury.

Smith was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035 and ordered not to have contact with the alleged victim and the hotel.

An arraignment was scheduled for July 24.

A booking photo was not immediately available.