Man awaits bond hearing Bloomington home invasion case

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A man is awaiting a bond hearing after prosecutors charged him with breaking into the Bloomington home of an ex-girlfriend and injuring her.

Police said when they arrived at the home after receiving a 911 call on Friday, they noticed several marks on the woman, including a scratch under her eye, a red ear and trouble hearing after being punched, redness on her chest, scratches on her right shoulder and broken skin on her arm from the incident.

Court documents say the man and woman broke up two years ago, but on Friday, the suspect, Scott Reecer, texted the victim throughout the day, threatening to break into her house.

Later, prosecutors charge, Reecer broke through the door which was barricaded with wood and hit and kicked the woman, and also broke her phone when she tried to call police.

Reecer was charged with home invasion causing injury, a Class X felony, plus criminal trespass to a residence, domestic battery and interfering with reporting of domestic violence. He remains in jail while awaiting a domestic violence assessment. A bond hearing is set for Thursday.

Photos: McLean County Jail mugshots

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.