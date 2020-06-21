You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man awaits bond hearing Bloomington home invasion case
0 comments

Man awaits bond hearing Bloomington home invasion case

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A man is awaiting a bond hearing after prosecutors charged him with breaking into the Bloomington home of an ex-girlfriend and injuring her.

Police said when they arrived at the home after receiving a 911 call on Friday, they noticed several marks on the woman, including a scratch under her eye, a red ear and trouble hearing after being punched, redness on her chest, scratches on her right shoulder and broken skin on her arm from the incident.

Court documents say the man and woman broke up two years ago, but on Friday, the suspect, Scott Reecer, texted the victim throughout the day, threatening to break into her house.

Later, prosecutors charge, Reecer broke through the door which was barricaded with wood and hit and kicked the woman, and also broke her phone when she tried to call police.

Reecer was charged with home invasion causing injury, a Class X felony, plus criminal trespass to a residence, domestic battery and interfering with reporting of domestic violence. He remains in jail while awaiting a domestic violence assessment. A bond hearing is set for Thursday.

Photos: McLean County Jail mugshots

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Meet the Pantagraph staff
Business

Meet the Pantagraph staff

Each week, we feature one of our Pantagraph employees. To support our work, become a member and get all the content you're not seeing on social media. Here is how: pantagraph.com/members #SupportLocalJournalism

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News