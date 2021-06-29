 Skip to main content
Man broke into 2 downtown Bloomington buildings, police say

BLOOMINGTON — Theft, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to building charges have been filed against a Bloomington man after he was seen on surveillance video breaking into two downtown Bloomington buildings.

Darryl M.J. Griffin, 29, is accused of shattering a glass door in the underground parking deck between 205 N. Main St. and 112 E. Washington St. Sunday night.

Bloomington police responded Monday to a break-in reported at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, owned by 121 N. Main, LLC. The building is occupied by Pantagraph Media Group and Heartland Bank and Trust Company.

Surveillance video captured Griffin entering the building about 9:45 p.m. Sunday, then travel throughout the building and defecating in a trash can on the third floor, prosecutors said.

Plywood has been placed over the door entering 205 N. Main St. through the underground parking deck.

Plywood has been placed over a glass door that enters the 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, building through an underground parking garage after a break-in was reported at the building June 28, 2021.

Video later showed Griffin entering 112 E. Washington St. — owned by Urban Equity Properties — and walking into an office area where he took a set of keys and a check from an envelope within outgoing mail, prosecutors said.

The former State Farm building at 112 E. Washington St. is now occupied by Keplr Vision, parent company for All About Eyes and dozens of other optical businesses, after it moved its headquarters to the building's top four floors last spring.

A probable cause statement read in court also said Griffin admitted to police to entering both buildings and stealing the check and set of keys.

Griffin was released from custody Tuesday on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. He was ordered to have no contact with the 205 N. Main St. and 112 E. Washington St. buildings in Bloomington.

An arraignment is scheduled for July 16.

Darryl M.J. Griffin

Darryl M.J. Griffin, 29, is charged with theft, criminal damage to property and two counts of criminal trespass to a building.

 PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
