Man broke into 3 Bloomington storage centers, police say

BLOOMINGTON – A Downs man has been charged with burglary at three Bloomington storage facilities.
Justin A. Leicht, 40, is accused of stealing a generator, a tool box and tools, a food processor, fishing supplies, and a signed football from several storage units, prosecutors said.
Court documents show the burglaries took place between Feb. 18 and 21, as well as between April 4 and 18 at three Bloomington storage facilities – Bloomington Self-Storage, 2031 Ireland Grove Road; ABC Storage, 2442 S. Main St.; and Red Dot Storage, 1603 N. Hershey Road.
Leicht was jailed in lieu of posting $3,035.
An arraignment is scheduled for May 21.