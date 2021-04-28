 Skip to main content
Man broke into 3 Bloomington storage centers, police say
breaking top story

Justin A. Leicht

Justin A. Leicht, 40, of Downs, has been charged with three counts of burglary. He is accused of stealing items from three Bloomington storage facilities.

 PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

BLOOMINGTON – A Downs man has been charged with burglary at three Bloomington storage facilities.

Justin A. Leicht, 40, is accused of stealing a generator, a tool box and tools, a food processor, fishing supplies, and a signed football from several storage units, prosecutors said.

Court documents show the burglaries took place between Feb. 18 and 21, as well as between April 4 and 18 at three Bloomington storage facilities – Bloomington Self-Storage, 2031 Ireland Grove Road; ABC Storage, 2442 S. Main St.; and Red Dot Storage, 1603 N. Hershey Road.

Leicht was jailed in lieu of posting $3,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for May 21.

