You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse, assault
breaking

Man charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse, assault

{{featured_button_text}}
Local

BLOOMINGTON – A man is in McLean County jail in lieu of posting $50,035 bond on multiple charges of sexual assault and sexual abuse of a family member.

Adam L. Simmons, 41, of Bloomington, was arrested at 7 p.m. Thursday by the Normal Police Department in Normal, said Police Chief Rick Bleichner.

“The charges stem from a sexual assault that occurred March 21 at an apartment in the 1500 block of Hovey Avenue in Normal with a juvenile victim known to the offender,” he said.

Simmons was formally charged Friday with three counts of criminal sexual assault by force; three counts of criminal sexual assault by a family member with a victim under 18; three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and threatening the life of someone; aggravated criminal sexual assault with bodily harm; two counts of criminal sexual abuse and threatening the life of someone; and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse with a family member/victim under 18.

Police declined to provide further information because of the nature of the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 309-820-8888.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please call McLean County Crime Stoppers at 309-828-1111. If your call leads to the arrest and indictment of suspect(s), you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Have you seen these people?

+49 Can you help? The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News