You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man dies when SUV strikes tree northeast of Normal
0 comments
top story

Man dies when SUV strikes tree northeast of Normal

{{featured_button_text}}
crash grafic

BLOOMINGTON — A 27-year-old man was killed Wednesday when the sport utility vehicle he was driving struck at tree near northeast Normal.

The McLean County coroner's office was notified about 4:50 p.m. of the fatal crash at 19906 East 1600 North Road, according to a statement from Coroner Kathy Yoder. Fort Jesse Road becomes 1600 North Road outside of Normal, and the crash happened about a mile east of Towanda Barnes Road

The McLean County Sheriff’s Department, Towanda Fire Department and Normal Fire Department were on the scene.

Bloomington-Normal chiefs, social service leaders look at what 'defunding' police would mean

The driver was pronounced dead at 5:45 p.m. at the scene, and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

His name was withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

The coroner's and sheriff's offices are investigating.

Additional information was not available Wednesday night.

Contact Roger Miller at (309) 820-3233. Follow Roger Miller on Twitter: @pg_rmiller

0 comments
0
0
0
4
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News