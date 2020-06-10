Man dies when SUV strikes tree northeast of Normal

BLOOMINGTON — A 27-year-old man was killed Wednesday when the sport utility vehicle he was driving struck at tree near northeast Normal.
The McLean County coroner's office was notified about 4:50 p.m. of the fatal crash at 19906 East 1600 North Road, according to a statement from Coroner Kathy Yoder. Fort Jesse Road becomes 1600 North Road outside of Normal, and the crash happened about a mile east of Towanda Barnes Road.
The McLean County Sheriff’s Department, Towanda Fire Department and Normal Fire Department were on the scene.
The driver was pronounced dead at 5:45 p.m. at the scene, and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
His name was withheld pending notification of his next of kin.
The coroner's and sheriff's offices are investigating.
Additional information was not available Wednesday night.
Anthony Crose
Jonathan Cline
Antoine M. Pointer
Darius French
Star Jones
Kenneth E. Funk
Timothy L. King
Deonte Spates
Quinton A. Bean
Terrell Moon
Aaron J. Fluty
James Fields
Regina M. Evans
Carl R. Herrman
Brandon Finley
Timothy Chalcraft
Vincent Granderson
Tylon Rodgers
Brian Reyes
Deandre Dow
Fiona Sullivan
Kelli Shine
Tanicka T. Chiestder
Gene Jones
Ashley Robinson
Jacob Tempel
Casey Fisher
Shaquille Dorsey
James Fields
Oritsejolomi Mene-Okotie
Rafica Hooks
Caleb Lundskow
Angjell Brackins
Wilmer Hernandez
Patricia Seymon
Jerome Harris
Allen Creasy
Brooke Morlock
Donald Quesenberry Jr.
Devin Leigh Michel
Sergio Guevara
Brandy Andrews
Bobby Talley
Wilmer Hernandez
Felipe Reyes Jr.
Johnathon Schouten
Megan Bridget Coonelly
Devin Leigh Michel
Erin Joy Robertson
Davis William Hopkins
James Schulz
Sergio Guevara
Michael Watson
Richard James Sieracki
Cesar Armando Guerra y Guerra
Contact Roger Miller at (309) 820-3233. Follow Roger Miller on Twitter: @pg_rmiller
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.