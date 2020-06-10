Man dies when SUV strikes tree northeast of Normal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — A 27-year-old man was killed Wednesday when the sport utility vehicle he was driving struck at tree near northeast Normal.

The McLean County coroner's office was notified about 4:50 p.m. of the fatal crash at 19906 East 1600 North Road, according to a statement from Coroner Kathy Yoder. Fort Jesse Road becomes 1600 North Road outside of Normal, and the crash happened about a mile east of Towanda Barnes Road.

The McLean County Sheriff’s Department, Towanda Fire Department and Normal Fire Department were on the scene.

The driver was pronounced dead at 5:45 p.m. at the scene, and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

His name was withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

The coroner's and sheriff's offices are investigating.