Man gets 7 years for shooting gun in air at Normal homicide scene

BLOOMINGTON — A 20-year-old man was sentenced to seven years in prison on Friday for firing a gun in the air near a crowd of people after a fatal shooting New Year’s Eve 2019 in Normal.

Garrett R. Ahlfield, formerly of Bloomington, was sentenced for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by someone who had been adjudicated as a delinquent minor; five years for possession of a firearm without a valid firearm owner’s identification card; and six years for reckless discharge of a firearm.

He was given the maximum sentence for the charges and they will run concurrently, so Ahlfield will serve seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Ahlfield has most recently resided in Georgia.

McLean County prosecutors played a video of the incident in court Friday that showed the fatal shooting of Tariq L. Houston, 17, of Decatur, on Dec. 31, 2019, in a parking lot outside Heartland Village Apartments in the 1700 block of Putnam Avenue, Normal.

The roughly three-minute video showed a crowd of people scatter, then return to tender aid to Houston.

As a large group of people were gathered in the parking lot, the video showed Ahlfield run toward the crowd and fire five gunshots from a revolver straight up in the air.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

McLean County Assistant State’s Attorney Aaron Fredrick asked Judge William Yoder to issue the maximum sentence — a total of seven years.

Ahlfield’s lawyer, Kevin Sanborn, of Johnson Law Group in Bloomington, asked Yoder to issue a four-year prison sentence with an admittance to impact incarceration, also referred to as boot camp.

“It’s an incredibly aggravated offense,” Yoder said. “The threat of serious harm was clearly there because as mentioned by the state, what goes up does come down and in this case I think it’s important that a significant sentence be imposed to deter others from committing similar acts.”

Dewon I.C. Griffin, 20, of Bloomington, was charged with murder in the shooting death of Houston. He is due in court Sept. 8 for a status hearing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.