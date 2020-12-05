 Skip to main content
Man held on gun charges after Bloomington road rage incident, police say
Man held on gun charges after Bloomington road rage incident, police say

BLOOMINGTON — A road rage incident in Bloomington led to weapons charges filed against a 21-year-old man Friday night, authorities said.

Lamar Bullock-Parks was charged with unlawful use of weapons by a felon, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle.

Prosecutors say Bloomington police were called to the area of Veterans Parkway and Six Points Road for a report of an armed subject Friday night. The witnesses advised they were driving south on Veterans Parkway when they noticed a silver Chevrolet Malibu driving erratically behind them. Witnesses said they felt the driver was frustrated because he wanted to get around their vehicle.

They said shortly after that, the vehicle pulled up beside them and the driver rolled down the window, pointed a black handgun toward them and tilted the barrel up and down.

A McLean County sheriff's deputy spotted the vehicle and during a search, located a silver and black Smith & Wesson handgun inside a backpack located behind the driver’s seat. The suspect denied the handgun was his and two passengers denied any knowledge of the weapon.

Bullock-Parks was jailed in lieu of posting $20,035 and is due to be arraigned Dec. 18.

Crime Stoppers of McLean County needs the public’s help in solving crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 309-828-1111.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

