Man held without bond on domestic battery charges in McLean County
Man held without bond on domestic battery charges in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — A man was held in McLean County jail custody Wednesday on domestic battery charges.

Thomas Bartholomew, 50, is accused of striking a household member in the face and is charged with three counts of domestic battery, three counts of aggravated battery, one count of unlawful restraint and another count of battery.

Thomas Bartholomew

Bartholomew

He was ordered to have no contact with the victim, a witness, and the location of the alleged incident.

Arrest made in Bloomington stabbing

Bartholomew was held without bond pending a domestic violence risk assessment.

A bond review hearing is set for April 13 and an arraignment is scheduled for April 30.

