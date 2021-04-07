Man held without bond on domestic battery charges in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — A man was held in McLean County jail custody Wednesday on domestic battery charges.

Thomas Bartholomew, 50, is accused of striking a household member in the face and is charged with three counts of domestic battery, three counts of aggravated battery, one count of unlawful restraint and another count of battery.

He was ordered to have no contact with the victim, a witness, and the location of the alleged incident.

Bartholomew was held without bond pending a domestic violence risk assessment.

A bond review hearing is set for April 13 and an arraignment is scheduled for April 30.

