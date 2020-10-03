Man jailed in McLean County after attacking victim with hatchet, police say

BLOOMINGTON — A man remains in McLean County jail after police say he struck another man in the back with a hatchet.

Kwame Weathers, 48, was arrested early Saturday morning following an incident at Reality Bites in the 400 block of North Main Street in Bloomington. According to court documents, police said Weathers had entered the restaurant earlier and became angry with the staff. Police said Weathers slammed a drink down on a customer’s laptop on the bar and was escorted out by another customer.

The victim was outside the restaurant when Weathers was escorted outside and got involved in the argument.

“The defendant brandished a hatchet and struck the victim in the back,” according to court documents. “The defendant fled, but was observed sprinting across North McLean Street on East Douglas Street. He was told to stop and complied. A nylon case for the hatchet used on the attack was found on the defendant.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Weathers admitted to coming from the downtown area, but denied involvement in the attack.