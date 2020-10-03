 Skip to main content
Man jailed in McLean County after attacking victim with hatchet, police say
Man jailed in McLean County after attacking victim with hatchet, police say

BLOOMINGTON — A man remains in McLean County jail after police say he struck another man in the back with a hatchet.

Kwame Weathers, 48, was arrested early Saturday morning following an incident at Reality Bites in the 400 block of North Main Street in Bloomington. According to court documents, police said Weathers had entered the restaurant earlier and became angry with the staff. Police said Weathers slammed a drink down on a customer’s laptop on the bar and was escorted out by another customer.

The victim was outside the restaurant when Weathers was escorted outside and got involved in the argument.

“The defendant brandished a hatchet and struck the victim in the back,” according to court documents. “The defendant fled, but was observed sprinting across North McLean Street on East Douglas Street. He was told to stop and complied. A nylon case for the hatchet used on the attack was found on the defendant.”

Weathers admitted to coming from the downtown area, but denied involvement in the attack.

Officers found the hatchet used in the attack in bushes next to the Second Presbyterian Church and was positively identified by witnesses.

The victim was transported to Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal and received treatment for a wound approximately two-and-a-half inches long and almost one inch deep, court documents indicated.

Weathers must post $25,035 for his release and was ordered to appear in court for an arraignment on Oct. 23.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

