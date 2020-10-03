Man jailed in McLean County after attacking victim with hatchet, police say

BLOOMINGTON — A man remains in McLean County jail after police say he struck another man in the back with a hatchet.
Kwame Weathers, 48, was arrested early Saturday morning following an incident at Reality Bites in the 400 block of North Main Street in Bloomington. According to court documents, police said Weathers had entered the restaurant earlier and became angry with the staff. Police said Weathers slammed a drink down on a customer’s laptop on the bar and was escorted out by another customer.
The victim was outside the restaurant when Weathers was escorted outside and got involved in the argument.
“The defendant brandished a hatchet and struck the victim in the back,” according to court documents. “The defendant fled, but was observed sprinting across North McLean Street on East Douglas Street. He was told to stop and complied. A nylon case for the hatchet used on the attack was found on the defendant.”
Support Local Journalism
Weathers admitted to coming from the downtown area, but denied involvement in the attack.
Officers found the hatchet used in the attack in bushes next to the Second Presbyterian Church and was positively identified by witnesses.
The victim was transported to Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal and received treatment for a wound approximately two-and-a-half inches long and almost one inch deep, court documents indicated.
Weathers must post $25,035 for his release and was ordered to appear in court for an arraignment on Oct. 23.
Can you help? The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases
Deangelo C. Glass
Brandon T. O'Conner
Adolfo Flores
Randall Lee Patrick
Daniel P. Simpson
Davis W. Hopkins
Darius French
Star Jones
Deonte Spates
Terrell Moon
James Fields
Regina M. Evans
Brandon Finley
Timothy Chalcraft
Vincent Granderson
Deandre Dow
Fiona Sullivan
Tanicka T. Chiestder
Gene Jones
Ashley Robinson
Jacob Tempel
James Fields
Rafica Hooks
Caleb Lundskow
Angjell Brackins
Wilmer Hernandez
Patricia Seymon
Allen Creasy
Brooke Morlock
Devin Leigh Michel
Sergio Guevara
Brandy Andrews
Bobby Talley
Wilmer Hernandez
Felipe Reyes Jr.
Johnathon Schouten
Megan Bridget Coonelly
Devin Leigh Michel
Davis William Hopkins
Erin Joy Robertson
James Schulz
Sergio Guevara
Michael Watson
Cesar Armando Guerra y Guerra
Davon L Ruffin
Erika Dawn Nussbaum
Eric R. Covington
Brandon Scott Missel
Brian R. Trost
Christopher A. Johnson
Javon L. Taylor
Jason Kletz
Marquaysha J. Brooks
Courtney M. Kinard
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.