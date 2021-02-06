Man jailed on 9 drug charges in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — A 25-year-old man remains in McLean County jail on nine separate drug charges.

Terrell Gage was arrested at 4:50 p.m. Friday, and on Saturday he was charged in McLean County court with four Class 1 felony counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, four Class 2 felony counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and one Class 3 felony count of unlawful possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver.

Gage must post $535 to be released, but a source of bail motion was granted, meaning Gage must show that any bond money was not obtained through drug sales or illegal sources.

A public defender was appointed and Gage is due in court March 5 for an arraignment.

