Man punched McLean County correctional officer in face, authorities say

BLOOMINGTON – A Normal man being held at the McLean County jail has been charged with aggravated battery.
Omarr D. Parks-Bullock, 18, is accused of “suddenly and unexpectedly” punching a McLean County Detention Facility correctional officer in the face on Sunday after his physical restraints were removed for recreational time, prosecutors said.
His bond was set at $50,000, 10% to apply.
Parks-Bullock has remained jailed on attempted murder charges in connection to a March 22 shooting in the 700 block of W. Orlando Ave., Normal, that left one male injured.
An arraignment is scheduled for July 16.