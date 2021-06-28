 Skip to main content
Man punched McLean County correctional officer in face, authorities say

BLOOMINGTON – A Normal man being held at the McLean County jail has been charged with aggravated battery.

Omarr D. Parks-Bullock, 18, is accused of “suddenly and unexpectedly” punching a McLean County Detention Facility correctional officer in the face on Sunday after his physical restraints were removed for recreational time, prosecutors said.

His bond was set at $50,000, 10% to apply.

Parks-Bullock has remained jailed on attempted murder charges in connection to a March 22 shooting in the 700 block of W. Orlando Ave., Normal, that left one male injured.

An arraignment is scheduled for July 16.

Omarr Parks-Bullock

Omarr D. Parks-Bullock, 18, is accused of shooting at two 17-year-old victims and striking one of them after the three had been arguing over the phone less than 20 minutes before the shooting, prosecutors said in court.

Normal police were sent to the 710 Orlando Ave. apartments at 2:58 p.m. March 22 and found a male victim with three gunshot wounds.

 PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
