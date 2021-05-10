Man pushed Bloomington officer, authorities say

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was held in custody without bond on battery charges.
Nolan Love, 44, is charged with aggravated battery, domestic battery and resisting a peace officer after slapping and punching a household member in the face.
Authorities said he pushed a Bloomington police officer.
Love was ordered to have no contact with the victims or location of the alleged incident.
He was held without bond pending a domestic violence risk assessment.
A bond review hearing is set for May 14 and an arraignment is set for May 28.