Man pushed Bloomington officer, authorities say
BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was held in custody without bond on battery charges.

Nolan Love, 44, is charged with aggravated battery, domestic battery and resisting a peace officer after slapping and punching a household member in the face.

Authorities said he pushed a Bloomington police officer.

Love was ordered to have no contact with the victims or location of the alleged incident.

He was held without bond pending a domestic violence risk assessment.

A bond review hearing is set for May 14 and an arraignment is set for May 28.

Nolan Love

 PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Breaking News