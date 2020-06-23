Man sentenced to 7 years in prison after fatal Bloomington hit-and-run

Cottrell’s mother and sister gave victim impact statements during the hearing, emphasizing the loss they have felt in the last year.

“You have totally changed my life by killing my son,” his mother, Kathy Cottrell, said through tears. “It has changed me and everything in my life. I cry every single day. Every moment is filled with sadness. I am living a nightmare.”

Prosecutors have said Rodriguez was driving a van east on MacArthur Avenue on the afternoon of June 22 when he drove through a stoplight and collided with Cottrell's motorcycle.

Assistant State’s Attorney Mary Lawson played surveillance footage taken from a nearby gas station that showed Rodriguez approaching Cottrell before walking away from the scene.

“At no point in the video do you see him ever walk up and approach any police officers,” Lawson said, adding Rodriguez also did not offer aid to Cottrell.

Rodriguez turned himself into Bloomington police the next day.

The defendant spoke briefly during the hearing, and with the assistance of a Spanish language translator, he apologized for his actions and asked Cottrell’s family to forgive him.