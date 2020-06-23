Man sentenced to 7 years in prison after fatal Bloomington hit-and-run

BLOOMINGTON — The 28-year-old man who acknowledged leaving the scene of a June 2019 fatal crash was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison.
Jose D. Rodriguez pleaded guilty in January on the charge of failure to report the crash that resulted in the death of Corey Cottrell, 39, of Normal. A related traffic violation was dismissed.
Rodriguez, a native Honduran and Bloomington resident of six years, covered his face with his hands after Judge Scott Drazewski gave his sentence, while several of his family members and supporters cried.
He was taken into McLean County custody after the sentencing hearing Tuesday afternoon. A two-year term of mandatory supervised release will follow his sentence on the Class 1 felony charge.
Cottrell’s mother and sister gave victim impact statements during the hearing, emphasizing the loss they have felt in the last year.
“You have totally changed my life by killing my son,” his mother, Kathy Cottrell, said through tears. “It has changed me and everything in my life. I cry every single day. Every moment is filled with sadness. I am living a nightmare.”
Prosecutors have said Rodriguez was driving a van east on MacArthur Avenue on the afternoon of June 22 when he drove through a stoplight and collided with Cottrell's motorcycle.
Assistant State’s Attorney Mary Lawson played surveillance footage taken from a nearby gas station that showed Rodriguez approaching Cottrell before walking away from the scene.
“At no point in the video do you see him ever walk up and approach any police officers,” Lawson said, adding Rodriguez also did not offer aid to Cottrell.
Rodriguez turned himself into Bloomington police the next day.
The defendant spoke briefly during the hearing, and with the assistance of a Spanish language translator, he apologized for his actions and asked Cottrell’s family to forgive him.
“It was not my intention to do harm to the family members and I ask for their forgiveness,” he said, speaking through the translator. “I’m not a bad person.”
Rodriguez’s attorney, Chris Gramm, called several witnesses to testify on behalf of the defendant’s character and work history.
Lawson recommended Rodriguez be sentenced to 12 years in prison. The maximum sentence possible was 15 years in prison.
In a written statement, Rodriguez told the court he panicked after the crash and was scared.
“None of those are excuses for his decisions. None of them mitigate his responsibility,” Lawson said.
Gramm asked for the minimum sentence of probation.
“To me this was more of a panic-type situation. I would argue to the court that panic is hard to deter,” he said, adding that despite the seriousness of the crime, he believed probation to be preferable.
