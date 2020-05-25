Man shot after fight in south Bloomington

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — A man was shot early Sunday after a fight broke out in south Bloomington.

About 5:40 a.m. officers were called to the 1900 block of Tracy Drive for a report of shots fired.

A 25-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound in one of the apartment buildings where a fight had occurred, according to police.

The man was taken to a local hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

No suspects have been identified and no other injuries were reported.

This shooting remains under investigation by the Bloomington Police Department.

Anyone with information related to the gunfire is asked to contact Detective Brad Melton at 309-434-2537 or bmelton@cityblm.org.