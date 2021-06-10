 Skip to main content
Man strangles girlfriend at Bloomington bowling alley, police say

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man is in custody on domestic battery charges for strangling his girlfriend at the Pheasant Lanes bowling alley in Bloomington, police said.

Justin Morton, 31, is charged with aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery and domestic battery.

Justin Morton

Justin Morton, 31, of Bloomington, is charged with aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery and domestic battery.

Witnesses said they saw him arguing with a woman at the bowling alley on Wednesday and when the woman walked away, Morton pinned her against an arcade machine with his forearm across her neck, prosecutors said.

The woman lost consciousness and hit her head on the arcade machine, prosecutors said.

Morton remains jailed in lieu of posting $5,035. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim, her address, or the Pheasant Lanes bowling alley.

An arraignment is scheduled for June 25.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

