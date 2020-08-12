Man strikes police vehicle after traffic stop, Bloomington authorities say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Multiple drugs charges are pending against a Chicago man in McLean County.

Christopher A. Barron, 30, was arrested Tuesday as part of a Bloomington Police Department vice unit investigation.

He is charged with unlawful delivery of 1-15 grams of cocaine; unlawful possession of 1-15 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver; unlawful possession of 30-500 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver; unlawful possession of 100-500 grams of cannabis, charged as a subsequent offense; and unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.

Barron is also charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding after police said he attempted to get away when officers tried to conduct a traffic stop. According to court documents, he struck a police vehicle, causing more than $300 worth of damage.