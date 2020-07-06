You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man used cigarette lighter on 3-year-old in Normal, police say
0 comments
top story

Man used cigarette lighter on 3-year-old in Normal, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A Springfield man faces child battery charges in McLean County.

Javon M. Robinson, 30, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a child, two counts of aggravated domestic battery and one count of aggravated battery.

According to the probable cause statement read in court Monday, Robinson is accused of using a cigarette lighter to burn a 3-year-old boy in Normal. The child’s mother told police Robinson was the only adult who had access to her two children Dec. 26-27, during the time in which the burn wounds and scarring happened, the documents said. 

A grand jury indicted Robinson on the charges and he was held in lieu of posting $15,035.

An arraignment was scheduled for July 24.

The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases:

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News