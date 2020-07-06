Man used cigarette lighter on 3-year-old in Normal, police say

Javon M. Robinson, 30, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a child , two counts of aggravated domestic battery and one count of aggravated battery.

According to the probable cause statement read in court Monday, Robinson is accused of using a cigarette lighter to burn a 3-year-old boy in Normal. The child’s mother told police Robinson was the only adult who had access to her two children Dec. 26-27, during the time in which the burn wounds and scarring happened, the documents said.