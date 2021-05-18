Man who allegedly shot cops charged with attempted murder

CHICAGO — Attempted murder charges were filed Monday against a man accused of firing shots that wounded two Chicago police officers.

Bruce Lua, 45, of Chicago is charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and unlawful use of a weapon.

Authorities say the two officers were wounded Sunday after they responded to reports of gunfire and someone immediately fired at them. Lua was shot in the leg and taken to a Chicago hospital for treatment. Both officers were released from the hospital Sunday after treatment of their injuries.

Chicago police Superintendent David Brown said the two officers were working in the Lawndale neighborhood on the city’s West Side when they were dispatched to the ShotSpotter alert early Sunday. When they saw a man in a vacant lot near the location the alert indicated, they approached him and were immediately fired upon.

“They were in uniform, clearly Chicago police officers, and this offender had no regard for their position as police officers — no regard — and began trying to kill them,” Brown said Sunday. `` But for the good Lord’s grace that we’re not here talking about planning a funeral for our officers.”