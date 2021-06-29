Man who robbed Bloomington hotel gets 15 years

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 15 years in prison this month for a 2020 armed robbery at a hotel on the city’s east side.

Jarrod E. Williams, 42, pleaded guilty to an aggravated robbery on Jan. 7, 2020, at Best Western, 604 1/2 IAA Drive, Bloomington.

An employee reported that an armed man demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Court documents said Williams took money from a person by use or threat of force by indicating verbally or by his actions that he was armed.

Bloomington police did not locate Williams when they were called to the Best Western at about 8:10 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2020, but they later found and arrested him at about 1:50 a.m. the next day after responding to a disorderly conduct call in the 2000 block of Rainbow Avenue.

A Bloomington police officer received a minor hand injury during the arrest, but state’s attorneys did not pursue a resisting an officer charge.

Williams remained jailed in lieu of posting $30,035 and received credit for serving 527 days in the McLean County jail.

