Man with rifle jumps on train in Bloomington-Normal, police say

BLOOMINGTON — A man was arrested Friday just outside Lexington after he reportedly jumped on a train in the Bloomington-Normal area, police said.
About 9:45 a.m. a caller notified Union Pacific Railroad and the McLean County Sheriff’s Office that a man was seen boarding a freight train in Bloomington-Normal.
The train stopped in the Lexington area so the conductor could search for the unauthorized rider, according to the sheriff’s office.
The 26-year-old man left the train and fled the area with what appeared to be a rifle case on his back.
He was later found just east of Lexington and was taken into custody on preliminary felony charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition without a valid firearm owners identification card.
The man is expected to be formally charged Saturday afternoon.
The Pantagraph does not name suspects before formal charges are made in court.
Lexington and Chenoa police departments and Illinois State Police assisted in the investigation and arrest.
McLean County Crime Stoppers:
Antoine M. Pointer
Darius French
Star Jones
Kenneth E. Funk
Timothy L. King
Deonte Spates
Quinton A. Bean
Terrell Moon
Aaron J. Fluty
James Fields
Regina M. Evans
Carl R. Herrman
Brandon Finley
Timothy Chalcraft
Vincent Granderson
Tylon Rodgers
Brian Reyes
Deandre Dow
Fiona Sullivan
Kelli Shine
Tanicka T. Chiestder
Gene Jones
Ashley Robinson
Jacob Tempel
Casey Fisher
Shaquille Dorsey
James Fields
Oritsejolomi Mene-Okotie
Rafica Hooks
Caleb Lundskow
Angjell Brackins
Wilmer Hernandez
Patricia Seymon
Jerome Harris
Allen Creasy
Brooke Morlock
Donald Quesenberry Jr.
Devin Leigh Michel
Sergio Guevara
Brandy Andrews
Bobby Talley
Wilmer Hernandez
Felipe Reyes Jr.
Johnathon Schouten
Megan Bridget Coonelly
Devin Leigh Michel
Erin Joy Robertson
Davis William Hopkins
James Schulz
Sergio Guevara
Michael Watson
Richard James Sieracki
Cesar Armando Guerra y Guerra
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.