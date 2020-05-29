Man with rifle jumps on train in Bloomington-Normal, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — A man was arrested Friday just outside Lexington after he reportedly jumped on a train in the Bloomington-Normal area, police said.

About 9:45 a.m. a caller notified Union Pacific Railroad and the McLean County Sheriff’s Office that a man was seen boarding a freight train in Bloomington-Normal.

The train stopped in the Lexington area so the conductor could search for the unauthorized rider, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 26-year-old man left the train and fled the area with what appeared to be a rifle case on his back.