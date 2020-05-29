You are the owner of this article.
Man with rifle jumps on train in Bloomington-Normal, police say
Police Lights

BLOOMINGTON — A man was arrested Friday just outside Lexington after he reportedly jumped on a train in the Bloomington-Normal area, police said.

About 9:45 a.m. a caller notified Union Pacific Railroad and the McLean County Sheriff’s Office that a man was seen boarding a freight train in Bloomington-Normal.

The train stopped in the Lexington area so the conductor could search for the unauthorized rider, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 26-year-old man left the train and fled the area with what appeared to be a rifle case on his back.

He was later found just east of Lexington and was taken into custody on preliminary felony charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition without a valid firearm owners identification card.

The man is expected to be formally charged Saturday afternoon.

The Pantagraph does not name suspects before formal charges are made in court.

Lexington and Chenoa police departments and Illinois State Police assisted in the investigation and arrest.

McLean County Crime Stoppers:

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

