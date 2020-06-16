Man with saw steals 5 pizzas from Decatur delivery driver, police say
Man with saw steals 5 pizzas from Decatur delivery driver, police say

DECATUR — Police say a pizza delivery driver was robbed Monday night by a man wielding a saw.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said the man robbed the Pizza Hut driver in the 800 block of South 17th Street. No money was taken. 

Officers were called to the area at about 9:30 p.m.

Copeland said the order was made using a "bogus number" and five pizzas were taken. The suspect is described as a black male, around 17 to 20 years old, 6 to 6 feet 2 inches tall and wearing a red and white T-shirt and shorts.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

