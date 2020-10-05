Marijuana license finalists file suit to stop state from giving losers a second chance

Of the 21 applicants, state officials said, 13 are majority owned and controlled by people of color and 17 have at least one owner who is a person of color.

Scott said his group has five African Americans out of eight owners. “If you want minorities involved, you got 'em,” Scott said.

Pritzker called the state’s legalization “the most equity-centric” approach in the nation, saying it would transform the state and create opportunity in communities that were hardest hit by the war on drugs.

By law, the licenses were to be awarded May 1. But citing delays because of the coronavirus pandemic, and later to set rules establishing the lottery, Pritzker delayed the licensing by executive order.

Many investors, both winners and losers, say they’ve been hurt by the wait, spending tens of thousands of dollars on rent to hold properties for potential use, not knowing whether they’ll get a license.

Plans to award new licenses for craft growers, infusers and transportation workers have also been delayed indefinitely.

Meanwhile, businesses that previously were operating medical marijuana dispensaries were allowed to open new recreational stores on their old sites as well as on new second sites.