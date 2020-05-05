Masked gun owners with concealed-carry licenses have nothing to worry about, McLean County sheriff says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — Wearing a mask with a gun in your waistband won’t be enough to bring charges in McLean County — as long as the rest of the rules are followed, the sheriff said.

When Gov. J.B Pritzker added masks as a requirement for Illinoisans going out in public, law enforcement and state’s attorneys were left to decide how to enforce the law that prohibits those with concealed-carry licenses from concealing their identities.

McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage said it seems the governor didn’t think of the implications the mask requirement would have on concealed-carry holders, who typically could be charged with a Class 4 felony for concealing their identity.