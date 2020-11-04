Mattoon man arrested on drug charges in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — A Mattoon man faces meth charges in McLean County.
Antwon L. Price, 21, is charged with unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine. He was arrested as part of a Bloomington Police Department vice unit investigation.
He was released Wednesday on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.
A booking photo was not immediately available.
The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases:
Elishia M. Epps
Darrel D. Autman
James E. Ferguson
Robin Sue Colon
Courtney M. Kinard
Marquaysha J. Brooks
Brandon Scott Missel
Eric R. Covington
Davon L Ruffin
Adolfo Flores
Daniel P. Simpson
Davis W. Hopkins
Star Jones
Deonte Spates
Terrell Moon
James Fields
Regina M. Evans
Brandon Finley
Timothy Chalcraft
Vincent Granderson
Deandre Dow
Gene Jones
Jacob Tempel
James Fields
Rafica Hooks
Caleb Lundskow
Wilmer Hernandez
Patricia Seymon
Allen Creasy
Brooke Morlock
Devin Leigh Michel
Sergio Guevara
Brandy Andrews
Bobby Talley
Wilmer Hernandez
Felipe Reyes Jr.
Johnathon Schouten
Megan Bridget Coonelly
Devin Leigh Michel
Davis William Hopkins
Erin Joy Robertson
James Schulz
Sergio Guevara
Michael Watson
Cesar Armando Guerra y Guerra
Richard B. Fleming
Terry James Krumwiede
Joseph B. Brown
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.