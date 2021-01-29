Mays triple homicide trial continues; verdict expected next week

After a few more texts, Howard pulled up in a white SUV with his roommate, Jamahri Watkins. Moments after gunshots were reportedly heard, Mays was seen on surveillance footage running to the SUV from the apartment building.

Howard testified Wednesday that when Mays got in the car, he told him and Watkins that someone was shooting.

The three headed to Peoria, but their car broke down on Interstate 74.

Ky Williams picked them up from there and drove the rest of the way to Peoria, where Mays handed him $80 for gas money.

Williams testified Thursday that Mays was “quiet” on the ride to Peoria, but that wasn’t unlike him.

Williams, Howard and Watkins dropped Mays off in Peoria — where it is unknown what he did — and the three drove back to a friend’s house, Randy Nesby, in Bloomington.

Nesby told the court Thursday that Watkins “was acting weird” and pacing when they got back to Bloomington.

Nesby also testified that a few days before the shooting, Mays was hanging out at Howard and Watkins’ place with guns present in the house. He said their house was known to frequently have guns and drugs.