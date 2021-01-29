Mays triple homicide trial continues; verdict expected next week

BLOOMINGTON — The bench trial for a June 2018 triple homicide is expected to wrap up its witness testimony and deliver closing arguments Monday.
Sydney Mays, 24, is accused of killing Nate Pena and Corey Jackson, both 22, and Juan Carlos Perez, 33, in a June 18, 2018, shooting at a Riley Drive apartment in Bloomington. Pena’s 4-year-old son was paralyzed in the shooting.
The state was expecting to finish testimony and closing arguments Friday until defense lawyer Michael Clancy needed medical attention for a nosebleed, pushing the trial to Monday.
Many witnesses testified over four days, including three of Mays’ cousins and one woman identified as Nate Pena’s girlfriend, who said she was in the Riley Drive apartment with Mays and the victims about a half hour before the shooting. She left moments later, according to cellphone data and surveillance footage.
After she left, Mays sent a text message to his cousin, Jahquan Howard, which said, “How fast can you scoop me I got 200 if u pull up ASAP.”
After a few more texts, Howard pulled up in a white SUV with his roommate, Jamahri Watkins. Moments after gunshots were reportedly heard, Mays was seen on surveillance footage running to the SUV from the apartment building.
Howard testified Wednesday that when Mays got in the car, he told him and Watkins that someone was shooting.
The three headed to Peoria, but their car broke down on Interstate 74.
Ky Williams picked them up from there and drove the rest of the way to Peoria, where Mays handed him $80 for gas money.
Williams testified Thursday that Mays was “quiet” on the ride to Peoria, but that wasn’t unlike him.
Williams, Howard and Watkins dropped Mays off in Peoria — where it is unknown what he did — and the three drove back to a friend’s house, Randy Nesby, in Bloomington.
Nesby told the court Thursday that Watkins “was acting weird” and pacing when they got back to Bloomington.
Nesby also testified that a few days before the shooting, Mays was hanging out at Howard and Watkins’ place with guns present in the house. He said their house was known to frequently have guns and drugs.
Various witnesses had trouble remembering their statements made to police in 2018.
Jahquan Howard’s brother, Navarro Howard, testified Wednesday that he lied to police in 2018 in order to protect Jahquan, who was in police custody at the time for charges unrelated to the shooting.
Mays’ cousin, Cheonte Hinkle, was brought into the courtroom Thursday from the jail, as he is serving time for cannabis trafficking charges. Hinkle denied an oath to tell the truth, but proceeded to take the witness stand.
He didn’t recall his statements to police or anything related to the case.
The state later showed a video of Hinkle’s 2018 interview with police, which included him saying he had heard Mays cut his hair some time after the shooting.
Several law enforcement members also testified this week, including Bloomington Police Administrative Sgt. Tim Power, who was the lead detective on the case at the time.
The state showed a brief Snapchat video of Mays that he took the day before shooting, showing he had short dreads. Power later indicated that Mays’ hair was shorter when he was arrested in August 2018 in Milwaukee on drug charges.
Power also confirmed Friday that Mays’ DNA was not found in the Riley Drive apartment or in the white SUV.
Clancy argued that the state can’t prove exactly who pulled the trigger of the two guns allegedly used, or who was in the apartment at the time of the shooting.
Judge Casey Costigan is expected to deliver a verdict some time next week.