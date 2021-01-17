 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McLean County man jailed on numerous drug charges
0 comments

McLean County man jailed on numerous drug charges

{{featured_button_text}}
Crime

BLOOMINGTON – A 35-year-old McLean County man remains in McLean County jail, facing several drug-related charges.

Raul Hernandez must post $10,035 to be released on unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony. He was also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, both Class 1 felonies; and unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.

Bloomington-Normal groups celebrate cash bail overhaul

He also faces three marijuana charges including unlawful possession with intent to deliver, a Class 3 felony; unlawful possession over 100 grams, a Class 4 felony; and unlawful possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor.

Hernandez was arrested at 4:53 p.m. Friday. He faces an arraignment on Feb. 5.

The Pantagraph's top 10 crime stories of 2020

The Pantagraph's top 10 crime stories of 2020

Statistics may tell us that crime, overall, dropped somewhat in Central Illinois in 2020, with the exception of domestic violence cases. COVID-19 may have had something to do with a perceived drop in such categories as armed robberies, but still, the criminal damage done in the span of one week - May 31 - June 6, outweighed previous years. Several Twin City businesses were looted and 11 Normal Police cars were damaged in the civil unrest that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Teen killed at New Years Eve party

Teen killed at New Years Eve party

Dewon Griffin, 19, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon i…

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Damage to a Bloomington gambling machine caught on camera

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News