McLean County prosecutor: Domestic violence cases on rise with more people at home

BLOOMINGTON — Domestic violence cases are on the rise in McLean County since the state’s shelter-in-place order took effect last month, but other crimes have dropped off, said McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp.

“The most worrisome number is domestics,” Knapp said during a press briefing with the McLean County Public Health Department Friday afternoon. “That’s for a lot of different reasons. Obviously the nature of domestic violence, but they are almost always must-arrest situations. … We will go days now when the only people who are in custodies are because of domestics. That is the most worrisome trend we see.”

Knapp didn’t have specific numbers, but said the percentage of arrests on domestic violence is certain to spike compared to other filed cases.

“I remember over the last week or two where we had six in custody and they were all domestic violence situations,” he said. “The next day, we had four cases and they were all domestics.”

With the exception of domestic violence, there are fewer arrests being made, Knapp said.