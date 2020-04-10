McLean County prosecutor: Domestic violence cases on rise with more people at home

BLOOMINGTON — Domestic violence cases are on the rise in McLean County since the state’s shelter-in-place order took effect last month, but other crimes have dropped off, said McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp.
“The most worrisome number is domestics,” Knapp said during a press briefing with the McLean County Public Health Department Friday afternoon. “That’s for a lot of different reasons. Obviously the nature of domestic violence, but they are almost always must-arrest situations. … We will go days now when the only people who are in custodies are because of domestics. That is the most worrisome trend we see.”
Knapp didn’t have specific numbers, but said the percentage of arrests on domestic violence is certain to spike compared to other filed cases.
“I remember over the last week or two where we had six in custody and they were all domestic violence situations,” he said. “The next day, we had four cases and they were all domestics.”
With the exception of domestic violence, there are fewer arrests being made, Knapp said.
“Most people are abiding by the shelter-in-place order, so there are just less people out and about,” he said. “We don’t have the driving while license suspended or driving under the influence arrests where people are traveling and moving as they wish.”
Because of the shelter order, with the exception of bond hearings before a judge, most cases are being postponed.
“Police officers are still issuing notices to appear,” he said. “With the students gone, that is going to relieve the situation a little bit.”
But at some point, all of the new cases and the postponed cases will have to be held. That is likely to create a logjam in the courts at some point, he said.
“I’m a little bit worried about it,” he said. “We have a plan in place. We continue to do screening on cases and I appreciate the (information technology) department to getting us set up to work from home. There is going to be a little pain at the end of this. There is no doubt about it.”
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.