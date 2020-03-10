McLean County Recovery Court earns state certification
BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Recovery Court has been certified by members of the Special Supreme Court Advisory Committee for Justice and Mental Health Planning, and the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts.

In addition, Judge Amy L. McFarland has been named supervising judge of the court, succeeding Judge William Yoder.

Recovery court, established in 2010, is for people in the criminal justice system who also have mental health or behavioral health needs. Its goal is to address behavioral health issues through therapeutic treatment and integrated case management.

The certification process included a review of the application, policies and procedures, participant handbook and other material, and a site visit. Yoder led the court team through the process.

