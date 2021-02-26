Meet the former Illinois lawmakers who now face federal charges

Lausch, who was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2017 with the endorsement of Illinois’ senators, will remain in his job, despite some initial uncertainty about whether President Joe Biden would nominate a new U.S. Attorney in Chicago. The Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago Tribune reported he will keep the job at least until a successor is named despite Biden’s request that U.S. attorneys who were nominated by former President Donald Trump resign by the end of the month.

U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth released a statement this week that acknowledges the president’s right to select U.S. Attorneys, but states “there is precedent for U.S. Attorneys in the Northern District of Illinois to remain in office to conclude sensitive investigations,” the statement reads.

“We are pleased the Biden Administration is acting on our request to retain U.S. Attorney Lausch until his successor is confirmed by the Senate,” they said in the statement. “Mr. Lausch has served with professionalism and without partisanship… After our repeated calls, we appreciate that Mr. Lausch will be given this opportunity.”