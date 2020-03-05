2 men charged in firearm burglary spree in Central Illinois. See where they were.

• LZ Resale, Spring Valley; March 4; nine.

In each case, officers arrived in early-morning hours to find front-door glass broken and firearms removed from broken glass display cases, court records said. In several of the instances, agents reviewed surveillance footage of the burglaries.

Both men were arrested Wednesday.

Appearing Thursday in federal court in Peoria, Woolfolk waived a detention hearing and was ordered to remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. Daniels also was detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for Monday.

The charges are the result of investigation by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and local police departments.

Two Peoria men faced federal charges Thursday alleging they stole 53 guns from Central Illinois licensed firearms dealers since Christmas Day 2019, including shops in El Paso, LeRoy and Lincoln.

