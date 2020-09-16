 Skip to main content
Meth charges filed against Bloomington-Normal man, woman
BLOOMINGTON — Robin S. Colon, 45, of Bloomington, is charged with unlawful possession of 5-15 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of 5-15 grams of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Terry J. Krumwiede, 29, of Normal faces the same three charges. According to court documents, the drug paraphernalia they are accused of possessing was a glass pipe in both cases.

Colon and Krumwiede were released Wednesday on $50,000 personal recognizance bonds.

Colon’s arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 25; Krumwiede’s arraignment was scheduled for Oct. 16.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

