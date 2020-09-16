Meth charges filed against Bloomington-Normal man, woman

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Robin S. Colon, 45, of Bloomington, is charged with unlawful possession of 5-15 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of 5-15 grams of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Terry J. Krumwiede, 29, of Normal faces the same three charges. According to court documents, the drug paraphernalia they are accused of possessing was a glass pipe in both cases.

Colon and Krumwiede were released Wednesday on $50,000 personal recognizance bonds.

Colon’s arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 25; Krumwiede’s arraignment was scheduled for Oct. 16.

The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases:

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.