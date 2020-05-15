Meth charges filed against Normal man

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — A McLean County Unit 5 teacher was arrested this week in a drug investigation, police say.

Craig Daniel Swallow, 57, of Normal is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and one count of possession of less than 5 grams of meth.

Normal Assistant Chief Eric Klingele said officers developed probable cause to execute a search warrant at Swallow’s residence, where they found meth and drug paraphernalia, as part of a vice investigation.

Swallow, who goes by Dan, teaches band at Chiddix Junior High and will retire May 27, according to a statement from the district.

“Unit 5 was informed of these charges and officials were told there is no connection to the school district,” the statement reads.