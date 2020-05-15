You are the owner of this article.
Meth charges filed against Unit 5 teacher
Meth charges filed against Unit 5 teacher

Courts

NORMAL — A McLean County Unit 5 teacher was arrested this week in a drug investigation, police say.

Craig Daniel Swallow, 57, of Normal is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and one count of possession of less than 5 grams of meth.

Normal Assistant Police Chief Eric Klingele said officers developed probable cause to execute a search warrant at Swallow’s residence, where they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia as part of a vice investigation.

Swallow, who goes by Dan, teaches band at Chiddix Junior High School in Normal and will retire May 27, according to a statement from the Normal-based district.

“Unit 5 was informed of these charges and officials were told there is no connection to the school district,” the statement reads.

Swallow was taken into custody about 3 p.m. Monday.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

