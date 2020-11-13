 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meth charges pending against Bloomington man
0 comments

Meth charges pending against Bloomington man

{{featured_button_text}}
Robert Dear

Dear

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man faces drug charges.

Robert C. Dear, 40, is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine in McLean County.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Nov. 6 and he was jailed Friday in lieu of posting $10,035.

An arraignment was scheduled for Dec. 11.

The latest Crime Stoppers cases:

 

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Damage to a Bloomington gambling machine caught on camera

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News