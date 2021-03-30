Meth charges pending for Heyworth man

BLOOMINGTON — A Heyworth man is charged with possessing methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.
Jonathan S. Cline, 28, was found sleeping in his car at a Bloomington O’Reilly Auto Parts parking lot Sunday after an employee called police about a man being there over two hours, prosecutors said.
A subsequent search found Cline in possession of about 5 grams of meth, as well as drug delivery materials, prosecutors said.
Cline was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035 and an arraignment is scheduled for April 23.
