Meth delivery charges pending against Bloomington-Normal pair
BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man and Normal woman face meth delivery charges.

Kevin E. Pettie, 51, and Cheryl L. Burkert, 38, are charged with unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine. They were arrested as part of a Bloomington Police Department vice unit investigation.

According to a probable cause statement, Burkert drove to the arranged sale on Thursday and Pettie made the transaction. Prosecutors said both admitted to police their role in the transaction.

Burkert is also charged with unlawful delivery of a look-alike substance, for a transaction involving a substance that was supposed to be meth.

Pettie was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035 and Burkert was jailed in lieu of posting $3,035.

Arraignments will be held Sept. 18.

Crime Stoppers:

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

