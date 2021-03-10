Meth delivery charges pending for pair of Bloomington residents

BLOOMINGTON — Two Bloomington residents were in custody for their alleged roles in two drug deliveries.

Justin Smith, 34, is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver (class 1 felony) and unlawful possession of meth (class 3 felony).

Amber Richardson, 31, is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of meth (class 2 felonies) for alleged deliveries occurring March 3 and March 9 in the 1800 block of East Empire Street in Bloomington, prosecutors said.

The arrests were a result of a Bloomington police narcotics investigation, prosecutors said.

In a probable cause statement, prosecutors said Smith displayed to a police informant a bag containing just over an ounce of methamphetamine.

Smith was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035, while Richardson was jailed in lieu of posting $4,535.

Arraignments are scheduled for March 26.

Booking photos were not immediately available.