Meth delivery charges pending for pair of Bloomington residents

BLOOMINGTON — Two Bloomington residents were in custody for their alleged roles in two drug deliveries.
Justin Smith, 34, is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver (class 1 felony) and unlawful possession of meth (class 3 felony).
Amber Richardson, 31, is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of meth (class 2 felonies) for alleged deliveries occurring March 3 and March 9 in the 1800 block of East Empire Street in Bloomington, prosecutors said.
The arrests were a result of a Bloomington police narcotics investigation, prosecutors said.
In a probable cause statement, prosecutors said Smith displayed to a police informant a bag containing just over an ounce of methamphetamine.
Smith was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035, while Richardson was jailed in lieu of posting $4,535.
Arraignments are scheduled for March 26.
Booking photos were not immediately available.