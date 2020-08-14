You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meth possession charges filed against Normal man
0 comments

Meth possession charges filed against Normal man

{{featured_button_text}}
Jabriel Bryant

Bryant

BLOOMINGTON — Drug charges are pending against a Normal man.

Jabriel D. Bryant, 23, is charged with unlawful possession of 5-15 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver; unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of meth with the intent to deliver; unlawful possession of 5-15 grams of meth; and unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of meth.

He was released Friday on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

Crime Stoppers:

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News