Michagan man faces felony cannabis charges in McLean County
BLOOMINGTON — A Michigan man faces drug charges in McLean County.

Kentre A. Jackson, 25, of Ypsilanti, Mich., is charged with unlawful possession of 500 to 2,000 grams of cannabis and unlawful possession of 500 to 2,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver.

He was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

 Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

